(1936-2019)
WATERLOO -- Audrey E. Andrews, 82, of Waterloo, died at home July 8.
She was born July 28, 1936, in Rockford, Ill., daughter of John E. and Audrey (Showalter) Warren. She married Harold C. Andrews on Aug. 27, 1955, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death June 6, 2012.
She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1954. Audrey was a homemaker and also owned and operated Andrews Auto Supply.
Survived by: her children, Charles (Maureen) Andrews, Jeffrey (Sherri) Andrews, Lori (Mark) Fisher, Michael Andrews and Sara (Jerry) Jones, all of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Jackie (Gary) Carter, Adelor (Dianne) Warren and Sari Warren, all of Florida; and a sister-in-law, Helen Cobert of California.
Preceded in death by: her husband; and two grandsons, Jeffrey Tabor and Jason Hendershot.
Private family service: will be held at a later date with burial in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice, Northeast Iowa Food Bank or Grin and Grow Preschool.
She was a member of the Junior League of Waterloo, a past board member of Grin and Grow Daycare, and loved her monthly bridge club.
