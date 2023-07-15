February 9, 1934-June 2, 2023

Audrey Davis, 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 2, 2023, at Valley View Village in Des Moines.

Audrey was born in Lamont, Alberta Canada, to John and Mary Alice (Trainor) MacPherson. She was one of five children, of whom she was the triplet sister to brother Alton and sister Alice. Two older siblings were twins, brother Desmond and sister Maureen.

After Audrey graduated from nursing school, she and a close friend embarked on an adventure by moving from Canada to Honolulu, Hawaii to work as Registered Nurses (RN). Audrey loved her time in Hawaii, which is where she met Stewart, who was serving in the U.S. Navy and stationed in Honolulu. They were wed on August 1, 1959, in Edmonton, Alberta then moved to Stewart’s hometown of Waterloo. They shared the next 56 years of marriage together.

Audrey was an RN for 40 years working first at Kaiser in Honolulu, then in Waterloo at Allen, Schiotz, and St. Francis/Covenant now MercyOne.

Audrey’s greatest joy in life was her family, especially her seven grandchildren who she and Stewart referred to as “The Magnificent Seven.” In her later years, she showed her pride by, and could often be seen, wearing sweatshirts representing the colleges her grandchildren attended.

Spending time with family, reading, soaking up the sun, doing crossword puzzles, and discussing politics were among Audrey’s favorite pastimes. She especially loved sports and knew more than most about the NHL, NFL, and college basketball. She usually placed in the top two in family sporting pools.

Audrey was a sweet, kind, caring, and loving wife, mom, and grandma and will be dearly missed.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Stewart, and her siblings Desmond MacPherson, Maureen McLaren, and Alton MacPherson.

Audrey is survived by her sister Alice Lester, her children: Greg (Deb) Davis of Johnston, John Davis of North Las Vegas, NV., Laurie (John) Fletcher of Encinitas, CA., and Alice (Jeff) Englin of Hayward, MN., and her seven grandchildren; Brian Davis, Jake Davis, Luke (Jenni) Davis, Connor Fletcher, Natalie Fletcher, Anna (Clayton) LaChance, and Joshua Englin.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, at St. Edward Catholic Church with inurnment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery Columbarium. Public visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. The Mass will be livestreamed on the parish website www.sted.org. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

