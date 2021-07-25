June 23, 1928-June 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Audrey Clara Niemann, 92, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away peacefully, at Ravenwood Care Center on June 18, 2021.

Audrey was born on June 23rd, 1928 in Waterloo, Iowa. She was the daughter of Clifford and Clara (Lohman) Shook. She was united in marriage to Alfred Niemann on April 19, 1949, in Waterloo Iowa.

She enjoyed spending time with her siblings and taking bus trips. She loved putting puzzles together, reading, visiting with her family, and watching the old time tv shows.

Audrey is survived by her nephews, Tim Williams (Susie) of Holy Cross, Iowa. Brad Williams (Michelle) of Readlyn, Iowa. Bill Shook (Lisa) of Dunkerton, Iowa. Jeff Shook (Lori) David Shook (Kathy) all of Tripoli Iowa. Todd Marken of Ossian, Iowa and a niece Deb Leisinger (Cliff Converse) of Sumner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Alfred Niemann, sister Clemie (Alvin) Marken, a brother Bill (Betty) Shook and sister Joan (Charles) Williams.

Honoring Audrey’s last wishes there was no visitation or services.