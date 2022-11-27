September 12, 1929-November 24, 2022

WATERLOO-Audrey A. Smith, 93, died Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Friendship Village.

She was born September 12, 1929, in Plainfield, IA, the daughter of William and Avis (Smith) Schmidt. She graduated from Cedar Falls High School. On June 18, 1950, she was united in marriage to Russell L. Smith in Cedar Falls. He died February 27, 2009. Audrey was a homemaker and worked part-time at the YWCA at a playroom supervisor and control counter.

Survived by: three daughters, Ruselle (Anthony) DeBonis of Waterloo, Bonita (Robert) Butz of Cedar Falls and Alysa (Gary) Behrens of Hudson; three sons, Brandt (Verda) Simth of Oskaloosa, Wynn (Lyn) Smith of Hudson, and Skipper (Shelly) Smith of Evansdale; twenty three grandchildren; twenty two great-grandchildren; and sister, JoAnn Grover. Preceded in death by a brother in infancy.

Funeral Services 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at the Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Alzheimer’s Association or to the family.

