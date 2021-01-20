Aubrey Ernest Haight
May 8, 1930-January 12, 2021
Aubrey Ernest Haight, 90, formerly of Hudson, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Rock Springs, WY. He was born May 8, 1930, in David City, NE, son of Ernest and Amelia Hooper Haight. He graduated from David City High School in 1948. Aubrey married Florence Anna Souder in Des Moines on April 7, 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at John Deere in the Product Engineering Department for 32 years. He owned and operated Haight Machine Shop Ltd. He served on the Hudson City Council and was a trustee at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Aubrey enjoyed having coffee with friends, his two-cylinder tractors, and spending time with family.
Survived by his wife of Rock Springs; three daughters, Eileen (Brent) Liebert of Rock Springs, Linda (John) Schneckenburger of Warrenton, VA and Rachel (David) Gattorna of Woodbury, MN; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Elmer (Darlene) Haight; and a sister, Mary Haight of Greeley, CO.
Graveside service: 2:45 PM, Saturday, January 23, at Hudson Cemetery, Hudson with military rites by Offutt AFB Honor Guard and Reinbeck American Legion Post 242. Visitation: 1:00-2:00 PM, Saturday at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo. Memorials to Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.