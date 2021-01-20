Aubrey Ernest Haight, 90, formerly of Hudson, died Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Rock Springs, WY. He was born May 8, 1930, in David City, NE, son of Ernest and Amelia Hooper Haight. He graduated from David City High School in 1948. Aubrey married Florence Anna Souder in Des Moines on April 7, 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He worked at John Deere in the Product Engineering Department for 32 years. He owned and operated Haight Machine Shop Ltd. He served on the Hudson City Council and was a trustee at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. Aubrey enjoyed having coffee with friends, his two-cylinder tractors, and spending time with family.