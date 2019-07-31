{{featured_button_text}}
Ashlee Gander

(1985-2019)

JANESVILLE — Ashlee Marie Gander, 33, of Janesville, died Saturday, July 27, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident.

She was born Nov. 4, 1985, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles and Denise Webber Gander. She was engaged to be married to Matt Fratzke.

Ashlee worked as an HVAC licensed tinner for Young Plumbing and Heating.

Survived by: her parents of Waterloo; her fiance, Matt of Janesville; her four children, David, 14, Preston, 12, Rhianna, 7, and Logan, 3; three brothers, Mitchell Gander of Independence, Steven Gander of Winthrop and Michael Moon of Jacksonville, N.C.; a sister, Aliah Gander of Cedar Falls; and three stepsisters, Brooke Phillips, Megan Feltes and Emily South.

Preceded in death by: her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com.

