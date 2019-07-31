Ashlee Gander

(1985-2019)
JANESVILLE — Ashlee Marie Gander, 33, of Janesville, died Saturday, July 27, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City after suffering injuries from a motorcycle accident.
She was born Nov. 4, 1985, in Waterloo, daughter of Charles and Denise Webber Gander. She was engaged to be married to Matt Fratzke.
Ashlee worked as an HVAC licensed tinner for Young Plumbing and Heating.
Survived by: her parents of Waterloo; her fiance, Matt of Janesville; her four children, David, 14, Preston, 12, Rhianna, 7, and Logan, 3; three brothers, Mitchell Gander of Independence, Steven Gander of Winthrop and Michael Moon of Jacksonville, N.C.; a sister, Aliah Gander of Cedar Falls; and three stepsisters, Brooke Phillips, Megan Feltes and Emily South.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: her maternal and paternal grandparents.
Memorial service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Heartland Vineyard Church, 3211 Titan Trail, Waterloo. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartwaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.