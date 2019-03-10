Arvylla L. Fink

(1932-2019)
WAVERLY — Arvylla L. (Shere Carpenter) Fink, 86, formerly of Janesville, West Union and Charles City, died Thursday, March 7, at Waverly Health Care Center, Waverly.
She was born Oct. 17, 1932, in Clear Lake, daughter of Carl Taft and Mildred Ann (Harris) Metzger. She married Donald Shere on Oct. 23, 1948; he preceded her in death in 1962. She was married to Robert (Bob) Carpenter on June 1, 1963. He preceded her in death in 1991. She married Norman Fink on Feb. 18, 1995.
She attended school in Sumner, Waterloo and Janesville. Arvylla was an active member of the Janesville United Methodist Church, UMW, Rebekah Lodge, where she served as Noble Grand of Shamrock Rebekah Lodge, and she sang in the choir. She also had been a 4-H leader.
Survived by: her husband, Norman Fink; three children, Daniel (Teresa) Shere of Evansdale, Dianne (Gordy) Howe of Shell Rock and Emily (Jim) Stensland of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Carl (Terri) Metzger of Cedar Falls; a sister, Claudia (Lorenzo) Alvarado of Devine, Texas; her stepchildren, Deb (JR) Schemmel of Vinton, Jeryl (Rhonda) Fink of Sumner, Julie (Rudy) Schaff of Westgate, Linda (Kurt) Sparks of Waterloo, Mike (Lori) Carpenter of Thief River Falls, Minn., and Rena (Arlis) Roemhildt of Elysian, Minn.; 14 stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband Donald; husband Robert; a sister Mary Ellen Yenzer; and infant sister Priscilla.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be an hour before services Monday at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Arvylla was a horseback rider, outdoorswoman, enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities, and playing dominoes at the community center. She was an avid rock hound and could always find an agate no matter where she was.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.