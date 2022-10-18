Arvin R. Ferch Jr.

WATERLOO-Arvin was born in Waterloo IA on October 7th 1966. Arvin is proceeded in death by his father Arvin Ferch Sr. who came to escort him to heaven on October 12th 2022. He is survived by his mother Sharon Ferch; sister, Annette (Brian) Garbes; brother, Curtis (Brook) Ferch; his loving wife, Shawn Ferch; daughter, Britney (Zak) Albers; grandchildren, Skyler and Aria; and grandpup, Xena. Arvin was the most loving and caring man. Spending time with his family and being outside were his favorite things. Although his life hadn’t always been easy he didn’t let anything slow him down. Working hard and pushing through to achieve the impossible at times. Strong willed and never giving up he was a fighter until the very end. His love of life and kind heart allowed him to help anyone that asked him (even some that didn’t ask for help). There is not a person who didn’t like him. If they did at first they ultimately ending up loving him. Arvin was a master at whatever project he took on. He found his dream job at Camping World almost six years ago where he could continue to do things for others in his work. His heart was immense and knowledge of things even greater. He loved to teach people things and watch them do it on their own afterward. Arvin will be truly missed by many. We all shall cherish the memories and love we have from him.