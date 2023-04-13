March 4, 1949-April 10, 2023
Arvan Haase, age 74, of Nashua, Iowa died Monday, April 10, 2023, at his home in Nashua surrounded by his wife and six children.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 14, 2023, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua with Military honors conducted immediately after the service outside of the church.
Friends may greet the family from 4:00—7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory—Olson Chapel in Nashua. Visitation continues an hour prior to the service at the church on Friday.
