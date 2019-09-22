(1923-2019)
CEDAR FALLS – Arthur William Sandberg, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Sept. 20, at St. Therese Senior Services of New Hope, Minn.
He was born May 18, 1923, in Almena, Wis., son of Martin and Marie (Miller) Sandberg. He married Eileen Meier on Sept. 11, 1944, and she died Jan. 6, 1990. He graduated from Waterloo East High School and served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
He was a machinist in the engineering department at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in 1983.
Survivors: a daughter, Patricia Jenson of Minnetonka, Minn.; two grandchildren, Andrea (Jeremy) Barrett of Minnetonka, Minn., and Alex Hottel of Eden Prairie, Minn.; and two great-grandchildren, Sierra and Ivy Barrett.
Preceded in death by: his wife; children, John Sandberg and Christine Sandberg; a grandson, Christopher Jenson; and his siblings, Howard Sandberg, and Emily and Jack (Clarence) Sandberg.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Richardson Funeral Service where there will be a 4 p.m. rosary and 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation is also for an hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be provided by the Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49.
Memorials: to the church.
He was an avid RAGRAI bicyclist, sailor, golfer and dancer in his days and was always active with spending time with his family. His sensational love, and tremendous sense of living life to its fullest will be greatly missed.
