Arthur Van Erem

(1920-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Arthur Frank Van Erem, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 26, 1920, in Summit, S.D., son of Frank and Mildred (Farmer) Van Erem. He married Gertrude Ysen on June 29, 1944, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Gary, Minn. She preceded him in death.

Arthur graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1938. During 1940-1945, he was enlisted in the Army. He was in the 34th Red Bull Division during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star. He worked for the Waterloo Industries for 35 years.

Survived by: his children, Sharon (Robert) Rohrback of Roanoke, Va., Kathy (Mike) Whalen of Harpers Ferry and Georgia (Randy) Henry of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Preceded in death by: his wife; parents; a son, Arthur Jr.; and four sisters.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with military rites and with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.