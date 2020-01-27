Arthur Van Erem
0 entries

Arthur Van Erem

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

(1920-2020)

CEDAR FALLS — Arthur Frank Van Erem, 99, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Jan. 25, at UnityPoint Health-Hospital, Waterloo.

He was born Oct. 26, 1920, in Summit, S.D., son of Frank and Mildred (Farmer) Van Erem. He married Gertrude Ysen on June 29, 1944, at St. Petri Lutheran Church in Gary, Minn. She preceded him in death.

Arthur graduated from East Waterloo High School in 1938. During 1940-1945, he was enlisted in the Army. He was in the 34th Red Bull Division during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star. He worked for the Waterloo Industries for 35 years.

Survived by: his children, Sharon (Robert) Rohrback of Roanoke, Va., Kathy (Mike) Whalen of Harpers Ferry and Georgia (Randy) Henry of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his wife; parents; a son, Arthur Jr.; and four sisters.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with military rites and with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Arthur enjoyed fishing, woodworking, metal work, reading, watching the Cubs and spending time with his family and friends.

To plant a tree in memory of Arthur Van Erem as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News