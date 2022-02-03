August 15, 1947-January 31, 2022

JESUP-Arthur Ray Temeyer, 74, passed away January 31, 2022 at Genesis Sr. Living Center in Des Moines after a short battle with Covid 19.

Art was born August 15, 1947 the son Harold F. and Leola A.(Williams) Temeyer in Independence, Iowa. He attended elementary school in Jesup and later attended John Locke School in Independence. Following his education, he worked for many years at Goodwill and North Star Community Services in Waterloo. He made many good friends and enjoyed living in Waterloo Group homes. After retirement, Art attended Newel Post Adult Day Services in Waterloo.

Art discovered a love of music and sports early in life. He enjoyed singing many hymns and other songs purely from memory. He could often be found watching or listening to baseball and basketball games and enjoyed bowling on Saturday morning with friends. He enjoyed reading the sports section of the paper or Sports Illustrated magazine after work and on the weekends. His favorites included the Chicago Cubs, Minnesota Twins and most importantly; the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Art is survived by five brothers; Floyd (Carol Wieneke) of Pleasant Hill, Iowa; Kevin (Dan Beatty) of Boerne, Texas; Rodney (Louise Fagen) of Granger, Iowa; Tom (Charlene) of Franksville, Wisconsin; Vance (Jan) of Ankeny, Iowa; and one sister Vicki (J. T.) Crofts of New York, New York; nephews Brad; Doug; Nathan (Nicole) and Eric as well as two nieces; Ashley and Michelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, February 6, 2022 at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA, with Rev. Vicki Reece officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Independence, IA. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM till services Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Jesup, Iowa.

Face Masks are recommended for everyone’s safety.