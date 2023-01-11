October 7, 1929-January 7, 2023

Arthur Louis DeSerano was born October 7, 1929, in Macomb Township, Michigan, the son of Ray and Eugenia (Domagalski) DeSerano. He was married to Joan Mae Burt on August 20, 1949, in Waterloo, Iowa; she preceded him in death on June 10, 2015. Arthur was an Independent Contractor of his own Trucking Company. He spent a lot of time working and working on his trucks. He enjoyed fishing and music. At times, he would host music gatherings at his shop. Arthur also liked his dogs and bowling.

Arthur passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at his home at the age of 93. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; an infant son, Craig DeSerano; brother, Raymond DeSerano and a half-sister, Rachel Stein. Arthur is survived by two sons, Steve (Karen) DeSerano of Cedar Falls and Kevin (Karen) DeSerano of Evansdale; six grandchildren, Katelin, Kristen, Bradley, Jordan, Kelli and Danielle and three great-grandchildren, Peter, Gregory and Nick.

Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Visitation: Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 9:00 am to 10:00 am, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Services: Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10:00 am at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery

Arrangements: Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, Waterloo, Iowa. 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwood.com