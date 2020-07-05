Arthur J. Schrader

(1923-2020)
DYSART—Arthur “Art” Joseph Schrader was born on July 19, 1923, in Newhall, the son of Alphonse and Elizabeth (Plotz) Schrader. Art attended St. Michael’s School in Norway. He served his country in the United States Army. He was stationed in Japan and The Philippines and was honorably discharged in 1950. On April 19, 1954, Art was united in marriage to Phyllis Floyd at St. Patrick’s Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple moved to a farm near Dysart in 1955, where they farmed until their retirement in 2008. Art was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Dysart until it closed and then became a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. He was also a member of the Dysart American Legion. He loved playing cards, fishing, traveling, and keeping busy on the farm, but mostly playing cards. Art died at the age of 96 on July 1, 2020, at the Western Home Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Steve, three brothers, Chuck, Jim, and Joe; and three sisters, Marcella, Esther, and Elizabeth. Art is survived by his wife; a son, Robert (Mary) Schrader of Rochester Hills, Michigan; three daughters, Janice (Bryant) Stock of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Lori Lemon of Ankeny, and Sandy (Brock) Sells of Ames; a brother, Harold; a sister, Louella; eleven grandchildren, Stefanie (Chris) Sties, Daniel (Laura) Schrader, Jeremy (DeAnn) Stock, Casey (Shaka) Preston, Megan (Brad) Reynolds, Adam Schrader, Maggie Schrader, Travis (Jess) Lemon, Brieanna Lemon, Samuel Sells, and Madeline Sells; and twelve great grandchildren.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. The visitation will be on Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 PM at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo. All guests are asked to please wear a mask. The burial will take place in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Dysart with military rites conducted by the Dysart American Legion. Overton Funeral Home in Dysart is handling the arrangements. www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
