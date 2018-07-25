WAVERLY — Arthur Henry Nordman, 97, of Waverly, formerly of Clarksville, died Saturday, July 21, at Bartels Retirement Community in Waverly of natural causes.
He was born July 22, 1920, in the Pleasant Valley area, north of Clarksville, son of Ernest and Clara (Reichert) Nordman. He married Anna DePuew on May 15, 1949, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo. She preceded him in death April 27, 2002.
He graduated from Clarksville High School. Arthur served in the Ground Force of the Air Corps from 1942 to 1946. He was employed at the Shield-Bantam Plant and later for other companies at the Waverly Plant site until his retirement. He was a longtime member of St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; two brothers, Walter and Vernon Nordman; and a sister in infancy.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 27, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
An important project for Arthur and Anna was to compile information dealing with marriages and deaths as reported in old issues of the Clarksville Star, starting with the 1872 issue. The Nordmans also did considerable genealogy research for their own family trees using several different methods in their search.
