June 6, 1935-May 7, 2021

Arthur Eugene Anderson, “R.G.”, transitioned May 7, 2021, at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, IA. He was 85 years old. Arthur was born and raised in Waterloo, IA and resided there until his passing.

He graduated from East High school and worked at Rath Packing Company in Waterloo until retirement. He particularly enjoyed football and had a love for the Dallas Cowboys. Arthur is preceded in death by his mother and father Ona and Thomas Anderson, sister Constance Freeman, brothers Hornsby Anderson and James Anderson.

He leaves to cherish his memory, a daughter Kyla O’Neal and three step-daughters Sherylon Hayes, Roben Coates and Lajeana O’Neal, one brother Thomas Anderson Jr., and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Viewing for Arthur will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 5pm-7pm at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service at 400 South St., Waterloo, IA. Services will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (visitation) and 11:00 a.m. (service) at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Condolences may be left with www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.