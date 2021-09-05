December 31, 1930-August 30, 2021
Arthur D. Trebon, 90, of Beverly Hills, Florida, formerly from Waterloo passed away on August 30, 2021.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Youngblut and their four children, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Upon graduation undergrad from Loras College and graduate studies at Creighton University, Mr. Trebon spent 37 years in education as teacher and principal mostly within Waterloo.
Condolences may be shared with the family through McGan Cremation Service (mcgancremation.com).
