Arthur C. “Art” Simpson

WAVERLY — Arthur “Art” Clark Simpson, 77, of Waverly, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 22.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1941, in Waverly, son of Iva Beatrice (Helgerson) and Earl Leroy Simpson. On May 13, 1972, he married Karen Hankes in Charles City.
Art graduated from Waverly High School in 1961. He began his lifelong career in law enforcement by joining the Waverly Police Department in 1964. He later graduated from the Iowa Law Enforcement Academy and joined the U.S. Army on June 12, 1967, serving two tours in Vietnam, starting on river patrol and soon being promoted to military police sergeant and APC commander. Returning to the United States, he carried out the remainder of his military service in South Carolina as a military investigator. Art returned to Waverly and joined the Bremer County Sheriff’s Department, serving as chief deputy. In April 1978, he again joined the Waverly Police Department as chief of police, retiring in December 2005.
Art was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly Historical Preservation Committee, Waverly Design and Beautification Committee, Waverly AMVETS Post 79, VFW Post 2208, Bremer County Peace Officers Association and Iowa Police Chiefs Association.
Survived by: his wife; a son, Jeff of Prescott, Ariz.; a brother, James (Vicki) of Elk River, Minn.; a sister-in-law, Doris Simpson; and two brothers-in-law, Dennis (Linda) Hankes and David (Margaret) Hankes.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Richard and Earl Jr.; and a sister, Carolyn in infancy.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Military honors will be conducted by the Waverly Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Arthur was a loving husband, father, brother and uncle, a loyal friend and a dedicated public servant. Helping others was his greatest reward. Art took great pride in his hometown of Waverly and its residents. He was a car enthusiast since childhood and admittedly enjoyed anything with wheels and an engine.
