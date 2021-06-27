Arthur “Art” William Kurtt

Art was born December 16, 1926, in Denver, Iowa, the son of Fred and Christine (Schmidt) Kurtt. He graduated from Denver High School in 1944 and immediately entered the United States Navy where he served until his honorable discharge in 1946. On July 13, 1947, he married Mildred “Millie” Diercks at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver. Art worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for a couple years and then started working at Kurtt's Grocery Store in Denver. He later would become partner of the store; eventually it was renamed Kurtt's Jack & Jill. In 1987, they sold the store but remained on as a vital staff member for many years. Millie passed away in 1995, and Art continued to live in the house they had built some forty years earlier. In 2018, Art began calling Willow Winds Assisted Living in Denver his home; he thoroughly enjoyed the staff and friends he made there.