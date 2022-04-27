February 24, 1940-April 24, 2022

Arthur “Art” Thomas McGovern was born February 24, 1940, in Whittemore, Iowa: the son of Joseph and Verona (Weisbrod) McGovern. Art was the 4th oldest sibling of 12. He was well known to be there for all of his siblings if they needed him. Art excelled on the football field before graduating from Riceville High School in 1958. He proudly served in the United States Army for two years. Art had an extremely strong work ethic. He worked at John Deere for 38 years before retiring in 1999.

Art was well known to be a very strong role model for his nieces and nephews. He was a “gentle giant” who had a big heart. Loyalty was extremely important to him.

Art was set up on a blind a date with a beautiful young lady (10 years younger than him) named Barbara Scarborough. They shared their first dance to the song “For the Good Times” by Ray Price. With Barbara’s father’s permission, Art proposed to and married Barb on July 19, 1971. They shared a wonderful marriage and were known to have wonderful times with great friends and especially their two sons. Art loved Barb unconditionally.

Art was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan who became a season ticket member in 1998. Art rarely missed a game and loved taking family and friends to games. He had a love for cars and attended the 4th street cruise in Waterloo yearly. He had a love for playing pool. At different periods of time Art and Barb had two cocker spaniels (Mandy and Lexi). After retirement one of Art’s favorite hobbies was taking Lexi for long walks. So many people would honk when they saw Art that he eventually stopped looking to see who it was and simply waved.

Art was an extremely proud father! He never missed his son’s events and always encouraged various interests in activities. He loved the women his son’s chose to marry and became such a proud Grandfather! He truly enjoyed watching his grandson’s grow up! Every time his grandson’s came to see him, his eyes lit up and he had a big smile on his face.

Art was known as a very good story teller who could make a room full of people break out into laughter. His favorite movie was “Hud” starring his favorite actor, Paul Newman! Art quoted this movie often. He had a love for country music. Art will always be remembered wearing cowboy boots throughout his life.

Art was committed to his faith, attending mass regularly, and praying often.

Art passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Allen Memorial hospital at the age of 82, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his parents; Joseph and Verona McGovern, grandson, Connor McGovern, and two sisters; Kathy Luckritz and Jane McGovern. Art is survived by his wife, Barbara of Cedar Falls; two sons: Jason (Amy Lynn) McGovern of Bloomington, Minnesota, and Nicholas McGovern (Amy Jo) McGovern of Waterloo; four grandchildren: Zane and Luke McGovern, and Brett and Brady McGovern; five brothers: Mike McGovern of Fort Pierce, Florida, Father Mark McGovern of Cedar Rapids, James (Kathleen) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Terry (Janet) McGovern of Charles City, and Jon McGovern of Evansville, Indiana; four sisters: Joan (Dick) Britton of Portland, Oregon, Merry (Dick) Whittaker of New Germany, Minnesota, Ruth (Marco) McHeyser of Boulder, Colorado and Colleen (Frank) McGovern of Denver, Colorado, and over 50 nieces and nephews who all adored him.

Art left this life as he lived it, with his family by his side!

In lieu of flowers, help us carry on Art’s legacy by donating to organizations for Autism research. https://researchautism.org/get-involved/make-a-gift/

Memorial Visitation: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm

Vigil Service: Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 7:00 pm

Memorial Mass: Friday, April 29, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephan Ave., at 10:30 am

Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery

Military Rites conducted by Evansdale AMVETS and Iowa Army National Guard.

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com