September 16, 1951-January 30, 2023

WATERLOO–Arnold T. “Arnie” Freilinger, 71, of Waterloo, died Monday, January 30, 2023. He was born September 16, 1951, in Waukon, son of Merlin T. and Phyllis L. (Frozene) Freilinger. Arnie graduated from East High School in 1970. He served in the United States Army, receiving an honorable discharge. Arnie married Debbie Bogardus November 12, 1987, in Waterloo, and they were together for over 35 years.

Early in his career, he worked at Rath Meat Packing. Then, he worked construction in the Cedar Valley for several years. He enjoyed tinkering with small motor engines in the garage for several hours at a time. Which was nothing for Arnie. He enjoyed feeding his backyard animals (squirrels, rabbits, chipmunks, and ducks). Family was a special part of his life, especially his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie and daughter, Courtney (Corelly Sr.) Smith, both of Waterloo; three grandchildren: Isiah, Corelly Jr. and Malik; and great grandson, Zay. Also, his siblings: Mark Freilinger of Marshalltown, Theresa (Keith) Harken of Waterloo, Diane Twait of Forest City, Lisa Shadow of Waterloo, Debbie Graveman of Waverly and Colleen Robinson of Creve Coeur, Illinois; and brother-in-law, Bill Thorpe of Waterloo.

Arnie is preceded in death by his parents; and three sisters: Bernice and Nancy Freilinger and Annette Thorpe.

Funeral services: 10:30 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Locke on 4th (1519 West 4th St., Waterloo) with military rites.

Burial will be in the Waterloo Cemetery.

Visitation from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2023, at Locke on 4th.

Memorials will be directed to the family. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.