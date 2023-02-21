February 17, 2023
Arnold Schellhorn passed away Friday February 17, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a battle with dementia. Arnold is survived by 2 sons, Galen (Elaine) of rural Sumner and Alan of Oran. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday February 22, 2023 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank, and for one hour before services at the church on Thursday. Funeral Services: 10:30am Thursday February 23, 2023 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Oran.
Arrangements and services are being handled by Woods Funeral Home of Fairbank, Visit website for full Obituary.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.