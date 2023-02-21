Arnold Schellhorn passed away Friday February 17, 2023 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a battle with dementia. Arnold is survived by 2 sons, Galen (Elaine) of rural Sumner and Alan of Oran. Visitation: 4:00-7:00pm Wednesday February 22, 2023 at Woods Funeral Home in Fairbank, and for one hour before services at the church on Thursday. Funeral Services: 10:30am Thursday February 23, 2023 at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Oran.