Arnold J. Schaap

(1929-2020)

Arnold James Schaap, 91, of Ackley passed away June 8, at Grand JiVante. A Celebration of Life service is tentatively planned for July 30 in Austinville, IA. He was the son of Peter and Margery Schaap. He married Alberta Kampman, and they had seven children.

Arnold enjoyed serving in the church and community, especially in Gideons and Lions. Favorites included faith, family, bowling, golf, and writing poetry.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Ed, Norma and Carol, two spouses, Alberta and Doris, and grandson Carl Vis. He is survived by his children: Arlan (Marcia) Schaap, Aldon (Joelene) Schaap, Ardith (Henry) Vis, Aleeda (John) Vis, Ardene (Darren) Huisman, Aljean (Stan) Plooy, Arnola (Derick) Roos, 23 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, sister Arlene Maifeld, and many other relatives and friends.

