Try 1 month for 99¢
Arnold J. Newsum

Arnold J. Newsum

WATERLOO — Arnold J. Newsum, 88, of Davenport, died at home Saturday, Feb. 2.

He was born in 1931 in Waterloo, son of Earl and Marguerite (Cole) Newsum. He married Wilberta Strassenberg on Oct. 22, 1955.

Arnold served in the armed services from 1948 until retiring in 1977. He was a member of the American Legion Post No. 26 and the Davenport Radio Control airplane group.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Juliana (Robert) Herath of Roanoke, Ill., and Jeri Lynn Newsum of Maquoketa; a son David (Susan) Newsum of Donahue; six grandchildren, Rachel (Tyler) Biehl, Sarah (Kris) Proctor, Stephanie (Jimmy) Skadal, Karisa Hoag, Kayla Hoag and Noah Hoag; and a sister, Jaquie (Gary) McCully.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Viola, and brother-in law-Jake Molhoek; and two grandchildren, Kristen Newsum and Kassandra McWilliams.

Services: 10 a.m. today, Feb. 6, at Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport, with burial at Rock Island National Cemetery.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.WeertsFH.com.

Besides radio-controlled planes, Arnold enjoyed camping and fishing and especially enjoyed spending the cherished time he had with his family and friends.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arnold J. Newsum (1931-2019)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments