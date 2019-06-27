{{featured_button_text}}
Arnold Cornelius

Arnie Cornelius

(1944-2019)

JANESVILLE — Arnold “Arnie” Henry Cornelius, 74, of Janesville, died Monday, June 24, in Finchford.

He was born Aug. 17, 1944, in New Hartford, son of Frank and Marie (Gelder) Cornelius. On Aug. 31, 1963, he married Marlene Schmidt in Preston, Minn.

Arnie graduated from Janesville High School. He was an owner-operator, driving a semi for numerous companies in the area. He then drove a truck for Benton Concrete, retiring in 2010 after 20 years of service. In retirement, he enjoyed running trucks for Freightliner and working at Ag Co-Op.

Survived by: his wife; three sons, Rick Cornelius of Cedar Falls, Mark Cornelius (friend Kristine) of Fowler, Colo., and Randy (Monica) Cornelius of Cedar Rapids; three grandchildren, Adam, Sharin and Riley Cornelius; five sisters, MaryAnn Cornelius of Janesville, Arleen (Jim) Burkhardt of Cedar Falls, Darlys (Jerry) Dietrich of New Hartford, Ardis Matson of Janesville and Frankie Knight of Cedar Falls; two brothers, Marlyn (Sue) Cornelius of Cedar Falls and Larry Cornelius of Parkersburg; and a brother-in-law, Vern Patton of Janesville.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Dorothy Patton.

Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly, with burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens, Cedar Falls. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on today, June 27, and for an hour prior to services on Friday, all at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Arnie enjoyed fishing, especially trips to Canada. He was an active auction-goer and volunteered extensively at Antique Acres north of Cedar Falls. His trips for morning coffee with the ‘guys’ were a daily highlight, often arriving in his Model A. His Model A made appearances in many local parades and even photo shoots.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arnold H. "Arnie" Cornelius
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments