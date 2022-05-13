February 15, 1938-May 10, 2022

Arnold Derek Flessner, 84, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at UPH Allen Hospital in Waterloo. He was born February 15, 1938 in Rockford, Iowa, the son of George and Anna (Buenting) Flessner. Arnold was a graduate of Rockford High School, St. Joseph Mercy School of Radiology and the Univ. of Minnesota. He married Jeane Willert on October 26, 1958 in Rockford, Iowa. Arnold was an X-ray technician at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Mason City and Belmond Community Hospital, and X-ray technician, Lab technician and Asst. Administrator at Community Memorial Hospital in Clarion, and was Administrator of the Waverly Municipal Hospital, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the Waverly Rotary Club and enjoyed woodworking, fishing, puzzles, learning the piano, tinkering and spending time with his family.

Arnold is survived by his wife, Jeane Flessner, of Cedar Falls; his children, Becky (Dan) Christensen of Waterloo, Sherrie (Kenny) Tagg of Webster City, Julianne (Michael) Skaar of Farmington, Minnesota and Benjamin (Amanda) Flessner of Cedar Falls; fifteen grandchildren; five great grandchildren, and a sister, Fannie Mae Rover, of Hampton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, George and Henry Flessner, and two sisters, JoAnn Feltz and Eilene Ender.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at Nazareth Lutheran Church, with burial at Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation will be 3—5:00 p.m. Sunday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and one hour before service at the church. In lieu of flowers/plants, memorials may be directed to the church, Village Creek Bible Camp in Lansing or Hope Ministries in Des Moines. Online condolences at www. DahlFuneralHome.com.