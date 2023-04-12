February 5, 1937- April 10, 2023

WELLSBURG-Arnold “Arnie” LaVerne Boekhoff, 86, of Wellsburg, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. A visitation will be held Friday, April 14, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Wellsburg Reformed Church. A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Wellsburg Reformed Church, with a burial following immediately at the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hope Lodge of Iowa City. Online condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Arnold was born February 5, 1937, to John and Mary Boekhoff in Grundy County. He was a lifelong resident of Wellsburg. On March 31, 1962, Arnold was united in marriage to Deloris DeVries at the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church of Holland and to this union three sons were born, Jeff, Greg, and Todd. The two were active members of Wellsburg Reformed Church, and Arnold was very involved with the church, such as serving as Sunday school superintendent as well as a church elder.

Arnold never met a stranger and could start a conversation with anyone. He was a jack-of-all-trades and was known as the family handyman. Arnold worked for John Deere for 37 years before retiring and enjoyed collecting John Deere memorabilia. He also enjoyed fishing. More than anything, Arnold cherished his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was especially passionate about their sports and made sure to attend all their events.

Arnold is survived by his wife Deloris Boekhoff; sons Jeff (Chris) Boekhoff, Greg Boekhoff, and Todd (Janice) Boekhoff; grandchildren Jordan (Kalla) Boekhoff, Collin Boekhoff, Jacob Boekhoff, Mackenzie Boekhoff, Zachary Boekhoff, Jenna Boekhoff, and Riley Boekhoff; great-granddaughter Kennedy; as well as many nieces, nephews, friends, and family.

Arnold was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons Sam and Tanner; and siblings Ben, Fannie, Anna, Dirk, Jennie, Samuel, Ella, Marie, John, Ernest, Carrie, Albert, Lawrence, George, Grace, Lorine, Evelyn, Esther, and Marlys.

The Boekhoff family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Grundy County Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion during this difficult time.