REINBECK — Arlyn Ray Billerbeck, 84, of Reinbeck, died Monday, Sept. 10, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck.
He was born Jan. 24, 1934, on a farm in Tama County, son of Alfred and Norma (Meggers) Billerbeck. He married JoAnn Schreck at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ Church in Reinbeck.
He graduated in 1952 from Reinbeck High School. During the Korean War, Arlyn served in the U.S. Army. Arlyn was a lifelong farmer and also sold farm-related products. In 2014, he attended an honor flight to the Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. He was a member of the U.C.C. Church in Reinbeck. His memberships also included the Circle R’s Square Dancing Club in which he was involved for more than 32 years, serving twice as state co-chairman and attended 30 conventions, 40 & 8 Club, Barn Quilt committee and was a former Grundy County Fair Superintendent.
Survived by: his children, Denise (David) Freeseman of Parkersburg, Kevin Billerbeck and Glenda Billerbeck, both of Reinbeck, Brent (Laura) Billerbeck of Yukon, Okla., and Craig (Mary) Billerbeck of Waterloo; his grandchildren, Melissa (Kyle) Henrichs, Jason (Pam) Freeseman, Ashley (Shane) Oltman, Cory Snyder, Ryan, Noah and Ben Billerbeck, Hope (Kevin) Miller, Samuel and Pete Billerbeck; his great-grandchildren, Colton, Abby Jo and Jack Henrichs, Matthew Freeseman and Aaron Oltman; and a brother, Gaylord “Gig” Billerbeck of Reinbeck.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a daughter, Colleen; and a sister-in-law, Gladyce Billerbeck.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck, with burial following the luncheon at Reinbeck Cemetery with graveside military rites conducted by the American Legion Post 242 of Reinbeck. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13, at the church. French-Hand Funeral Home in Reinbeck is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
Arlyn’s hobbies included square dancing, farming, watching football and baseball games. He especially enjoyed attending all of his children and grandchildren’s activities, including 4-H.
