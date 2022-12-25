May 15, 1939-December 22, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Arlyn L. “Arty” Harberts, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Dec. 22 at his home.

He was born May 15, 1939 in Parkersburg, son of Richard and Audrey Dring Harberts. He married Beverly Bass. He married Karen Mishler Shannon on July 31, 1999 in Waterloo.

Arty graduated from Cedar Falls High School and was employed with John Deere for forty years, beginning on the line and retiring from the Product Engineering Center in May of 1998.

Survivors include: his wife of Cedar Falls; his son, Brian Harberts of Center Point; his step-daughter, Annette (Scot) Pownell of Madison, Wisc.; his step-son, Bryan (Kristi) Shannon of Waverly; six grandchildren, Justin Harberts, April Harberts, Spenser Pownell, Aiden Pownell, Sara Shannon and Alyssa Shannon; five great grandchildren, Gracelyn, Brynlee, Ryker, Nalani and Jade; a brother, Gaylen (Annette) Harberts of Cedar Falls; and two sisters, Beverly (Tom) Petigout and Judy (Chuck) Lukemyeres both of Tipton.

Arty enjoyed collecting old cars, street rods, and attending car shows. He remained active in Shiloh Baptist Church while home and when in Florida, he was President of his Florida Activities Club. He had a love of his church, his family and his furry companion, Peanut.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Shiloh Baptist Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Public visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: Shiloh Baptist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.

