March 24, 1943-January 30, 2023

DENVER-Arlyn Edward Ristau, 79, of Denver, Iowa, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at the Denver Sunset Home.

Arlyn was born on March 24, 1943, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Dorothy (Weyrauch) and Kenneth Ristau. He graduated from Nora Springs—Rock Falls High School in 1961. He attended Wartburg College in Waverly, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biological Sciences in 1965. He earned his Masters of Science degree in Microbiology in 1969, from Arizona State University and his Doctor of Arts Degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Northern Colorado in 1976.

On March 19, 1966, Arlyn was united in marriage to Karen Jorde at the Lutheran Church of Gethsemane in Tucson, Arizona. Arlyn started his teaching career at Wartburg College (1968-1981), became a Farmers Insurance Group agent (1981-1984), a Mutual of Omaha agent (1984-1993), and an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Iowa (1991-1993). Arlyn finished his career instructing microbiology at Hawkeye Community College, retiring in 2016, and also served as the Dean of Health and Sciences in 2015.

Arlyn is survived by his wife Karen Ristau of Denver and two sons: Randy Ristau of Missoula, MT and Chris (Tina) Ristau of Denver, four grandchildren, his sister Nancy Scott of Prescott, AZ and his brother Dennis of Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Arlyn was preceded in death by his parents and his sister.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver. Graveside Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 4, at the Osage Cemetery in Osage with Pastor Larry Feldt officiating. Memorials may be given in Arlyn’s name to the Hawkeye Community College Foundation.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379