Try 1 month for 99¢
Arlo J. Johnson

Arlo J. Johnson

(1930-2019)

CEDAR FALLS -- Arlo James Johnson, 88, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, Feb. 23, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Thor, son of Andrew Cornelius and Rachel Gertrude Winterton Johnson. He married Virginia Loynachan on June 6, 1954, at First United Methodist Church in Eagle Grove.

Arlo graduated from Eagle Grove High School in 1948 and from Eagle Grove Junior College. He attended Iowa State University and took a course from M.I.T. He was an airman in the U.S. Navy and was a tool designer for Schoitz Engineering for 45 years, retiring in 1997.

He was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church and the Waterloo Art Association, where he was the treasurer for eight years.

Survived by: his wife; a son, Scott Johnson of Waterloo; a daughter, Jean Johnson of Waterloo; three grandchildren, Marc (Emma) Johnson‚ Collin Apling and Chandler Apling‚ all of Waterloo; a great-grandchild, Esteriyah Johnson; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and four sisters, Marjorie Olsen, June Worsey, Lois (Smith) Johnson and Wanda Willard.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to Waterloo First United Methodist Church or Iowa DNR.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Arlo enjoyed taking classes at the Waterloo Public Library with friends. He liked hunting, fishing, camping, woodworking, gardening and tinkering with his machines, but most of all his beloved farms.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Arlo J. Johnson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments