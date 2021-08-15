July 18, 1938-August 13, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Arlette Rae “Arly” Novak, 83, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls.

She was born July 18, 1938, in Newton, Iowa, the daughter of Verne and Neva (Rucker) Hatcher. She graduated from Newton High School in 1956 and was later employed at Black Hawk Publishing and American Color Co. On August 1, 1981, she was united in marriage to Steven Novak at Nazareth Lutheran Church.

Survived by: her husband of Cedar Falls; two sons, Cecil Larsen of Minneapolis and Kurt (Heather McCallum) Larsen of Waterloo; two daughters, Leilani Marlow of Cedar Falls and Becki (Brian Carnes) Larsen of Waterloo; twelve grandchildren; nineteen great grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, OkNang Larsen of Cedar Falls; step daughter, Shantel Novak of Cedar Falls; and step-son, Shane Novak of Cedar Falls.

Funeral Services will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.