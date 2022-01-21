Arlene Stoneman, 82, of Libertyville, IL passed away peacefully on January 12, 2022, with her family by her side. Arlene was born July 28, 1939, in Waterloo, IA to Anthony and Delpha Gronoski. Arlene married her husband, John (Jack) in 1958 and shared 63 years of marriage. They were blessed with 2 sons, Paul and Eric. Arlene with her husband Jack enjoyed, golf, bridge and traveling to their homes in Fountain Hills, AZ and Galena, IL. Arlene is survived by her husband Jack, sons Paul (Maile) of Gurnee, IL., Eric (Kelly) of Fountain Hills, AZ., sister Doris, brother Jerry, brother Dale and 4 grandchildren Alexis, Madison, Jack and Jillian. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carol Weed. The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at HonorHealth Medical Center of Scottsdale, AZ and Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix, AZ. A memorial celebration of life service will be held this spring in Libertyville, IL.