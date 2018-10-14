WATERLOO — Arlene F. Stabenow, 78, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Oct. 10, at Cedar Falls Health Care Center, Cedar Falls.
She was born June 7, 1940, in Waterloo, daughter of Frebron T. Bland and Rosia E. Billington. On Nov. 8, 1958, she married James H. Stabenow at First Methodist Church, Cedar Falls.
Arlene graduated from East High School in 1958. She had worked at Allen Hospital but was primarily a housewife most of her life.
She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Survivors: two sons, Timothy Stabenow and Todd Stabenow; a daughter, Dawn Lash; five grandchildren, Quinn Stabenow, Elizabeth Lash, Sarah Lash, Jonathan Lash, and Lindsey Stabenow, all of Waterloo; and two stepgrandchildren, Natasha Jensen, and Amber Vandenburg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a brother, Tom Bland; and a brother, Arnold “Tony” Bland.
Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, for a brief remembrance and visitation.
Memorials: in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Hurricane Michael Relief Fund at: https:/www.redcross.orgonate/hurricane-michael-donations.html/
Arlene was chosen by God to be the mother of a special needs child, Tim, who was both deaf and autistic. He couldn’t have picked a better person for the job! She loved being his mom. Thanks God!
