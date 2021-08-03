July 2, 1934-July 30, 2021
CLARKSVILLE-Arlene Mae Kampman, age, 87, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dale and May (Clark) VerPlank on July 2, 1934, in Greene, Iowa. She was baptized on January 18, 1945, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. Arlene attended country school around Greene, then graduated from Greene High School in 1953.
On October 10, 1954, Arlene was united in marriage with Bert Kampman in the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. They farmed east of Clarksville, where Arlene helped with the farming and raised their family. The family moved into Clarksville in 1964. Arlene was employed at the Clarksville School as a custodian and later became head cook at the school. She retired in 2004.
Arlene was very active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She served on the Alter Guild, helped with Bible School and the sewing group and attended the Women's Circle. Arlene was a member of AMVET Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and gardening, especially growing violets and geraniums. Arlene enjoyed trout fishing in northeast Iowa and family vacations to Florida and New Mexico to visit their son and daughter. Arlene was a wonderful supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their school activities.
Arlene died Friday, July 30, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes. She is preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Bert on February 4, 1991; a daughter-in-law, Jenise Kampman; her parents, Dale and May VerPlank; and a sister, Carol Jones.
Arlene is survived by six children, Clayton Kampman of Clarksville, Douglas (Mary) Kampman of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Gary (Teresa) Kampman of Waverly, Leon (Jean) Kampman of Waverly, Elaine (Paul) Betsinger of Jacksonville, Florida, and Nancy (Robb) Tegtmeier of Sumner; 14 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and growing; and a sister, Marlys (Neil) Pfaltzgraff of Cedar Falls.
Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, August 6, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 on Thursday at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville, (319) 278-4245, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.