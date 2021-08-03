July 2, 1934-July 30, 2021

CLARKSVILLE-Arlene Mae Kampman, age, 87, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the daughter of Dale and May (Clark) VerPlank on July 2, 1934, in Greene, Iowa. She was baptized on January 18, 1945, at the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. Arlene attended country school around Greene, then graduated from Greene High School in 1953.

On October 10, 1954, Arlene was united in marriage with Bert Kampman in the First Presbyterian Church in Greene. They farmed east of Clarksville, where Arlene helped with the farming and raised their family. The family moved into Clarksville in 1964. Arlene was employed at the Clarksville School as a custodian and later became head cook at the school. She retired in 2004.

Arlene was very active in the St. John Lutheran Church in Clarksville. She served on the Alter Guild, helped with Bible School and the sewing group and attended the Women's Circle. Arlene was a member of AMVET Auxiliary. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting and gardening, especially growing violets and geraniums. Arlene enjoyed trout fishing in northeast Iowa and family vacations to Florida and New Mexico to visit their son and daughter. Arlene was a wonderful supporter of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in their school activities.