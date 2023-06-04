Arlene M. Schares

November 25, 1934-May 31, 2023

GILBERTVILLE-Arlene M. Schares, 88 years old of Gilbertville, IA, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, IA.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. – Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, with burial at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Gilbertville.

Visitation will be Monday, June 5, 2023, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, IA, beginning with a Forester Rosary at 4:00 p.m. and concluding with a Parish Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before funeral services Tuesday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church or the Bosco System in Gilbertville or to family wishes.

Arlene was born near Gladbrook in Tama County, IA, on November 25, 1934, the daughter of Ernest Carl Ledtje and Alice Margaret (Browne) Ledtje. On January 8, 1955, she was united in marriage to Adam Louis Schares at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Waterloo. Arlene was a homemaker but also worked part time at the American Legion in Gilbertville and other local businesses. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters in Gilbertville.

She especially enjoyed her flower gardens and hanging out with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arlene is survived by one son, Terry (Liz) Schares, three daughters, Brenda (Mike) Dudley, Joli (Mike) Becker, Renee (Kenny) Weber, all of Gilbertville; 9 grandchildren, Brooke, Becky, Carrie, Eric, Sarah, Todd, Joel, Nick, and Aaron; 6 great grandchildren, Jake, Owen, Eva, Stella, Kevin, Dawson; and one brother, Norman Ledtje of Waterloo.

She was preceded in death by her husband Adam (November 13, 1985); her parents; 6 brothers, Bob, Wilbur, Royal, Warren, Jim and Ron Ledtje; and 3 sisters, Doris Aasgaard, Gertrude Conley and infant sister, Esther Ledtje.