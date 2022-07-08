April 9, 1935-July 6, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Arlene M. McLaren, 87, of Independence, IA died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at Lexington Estates in Independence, IA.

Arlene was born on April 9, 1935, in the Westgate, IA area, the daughter of Oscar T. and Josephine (Ruechert) Jensen. Her family moved to Independence, IA, and she was a 1953 graduate of Independence High School. She went on to work at Kimball’s Dentist Office in Independence. On April 3, 1958, Arlene married John L. McLaren and they made their home in rural Independence. Arlene spent many years raising her five children and helping on the family farm. After the children were grown and out of the house, Arlene took a job as a nurse’s aide at East Towne Care Center in Independence. She was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence and was active in several different church circles and different activities throughout the years.

Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family. Christmases and family reunions kept her busy making homemade ice cream and German chocolate cake.

She is survived by her children; James (Janet) McLaren, Independence, IA, Lanette (Ron) Simons, Independence, IA, David (Sherie) McLaren, all of Independence, IA, Judy (Alan) Albrecht, Maynard, IA, and Susan (Paul) Weber, Winthrop, IA, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, two sisters; Jane Meyer, New Albin, IA, and Kay Schwarz, Daytona Beach, FL, three brothers; Lee (Phyllis) Jensen, Mitchelville, MdMD, Dr. Kenneth (Norma) Jensen, Cedar Rapids, IA, and Jim Jensen, Independence, IA, a sister-in-law, Marilyn Jensen, Marshalltown, IA, many nieces and nephews, and many close friends.

Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, husband, John McLaren, infant sister, Darlene, two sisters, Grace Albrecht, and Mary Ann Olander, and seven brothers: Rollis Jensen, Dale Jensen, John, Jensen, Paul Jensen, Bob Jensen, Dr. Tom Jensen, and an infant brother.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 PM on Saturday, July 9, 2022, with visitation from 10 AM until 12 PM, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Independence, IA. Burial will be held at Wilson Cemetery in Independence, IA.

Special thank you to the care given by Cedar Valley Hospice and Lexington Estate staff. In Lieu of flowers and gifts, the family is requesting memorial donations honoring Arlene be made to Cedar Valley Hospice, Independence, IA.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.