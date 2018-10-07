CEDAR FALLS — Arlene M. Donat Samuelson, 96, of Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Oct. 4, at Western Home Communities Stanard Family Assisted Living.
She was born May 9, 1922, in Maynard, daughter of Marion and Ruth (Dawson) Donat. She married Thomas Samuelson on June 17, 1944.
Arlene graduated from Sumner High School in 1939 and completed Normal Training to begin her teaching career. In 1960, she completed her B.A. degree at Upper Iowa College. She was an elementary teacher at West Central for many years, retiring in 1986.
Survived by: her daughter, Nancy Libke of Sumner; granddaughter Adrianne (Ryan) Kuchta of Combined Locks, Wis.; and great-grandchildren Norah and Grant.
Preceded in death by: three brothers, Stanley, Gale and Eugene; a son, Kirby; and s son-in-law, Darrell Libke.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at First Presbyterian Church in Cedar Falls, with burial at Union Sumner United Methodist Church. Visitation is for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church or the Western Home Communities.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Arlene’s influence led her family to explore the U.S. with camping trips, to be voracious readers, and to savor cooking and baking; she was known for her award-winning breads. Granddaughter Adrianne enjoyed doing craft projects with her. Arlene was committed to helping others through church and community volunteer activities.
