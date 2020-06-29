× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO -- Arlene L. Johnson, 93, died at ManorCare on Saturday, June 27.

She was born Oct. 20, 1926, in Waterloo, daughter of Leon and Mabel (Crow) Case. On May 23, 1945, Arlene married Emil Johnson in Cedar Falls.

Survivors: her daughters, Brenda (Larry) Haar of Runnells, and Linda Kugler of Waterloo; a sister, Eunice Kirchoff of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Douglas and Christopher Plummer, Mikael Haar, Michael Kugler, Crystal Flowers; 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Emil; three brothers, Harry, Harold, and Harris Case; and a sister, Iva Kirsch.

Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, Waterloo, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. After burial, there will be food and drink at Kuger's at 3420 Lafayette Road in Evansdale.

Memorials: to the family.

Arlene enjoyed taking care of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed mowing her yard and painting the walls in her home. She will be dearly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Arlene Johnson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.