Arlene K. Mellema

Arlene Mellema, 74, passed on March 21 at The Arlington Place from Alzheimer's. She was the daughter of Art and Cora Schaafsma and grew up on the family gladiola farm in Wichert, IL. She attended Northwestern College and was married to Ervin Mellema at Wichert Reformed Church August 10, 1968. Arlene was a K-12 vocal music teacher; substitute K-12 teacher; piano teacher and church secretary. She was very active in the Evangelical Presbyterian church. She is survived by Ervin Mellema (spouse) Heather (Mellema) Woodworth (daughter-James Woodworth, Erin & Easton) Chet Mellema (son) (Jessica-wife, Charlotte & Henry), & Craig Schaafsma (brother-Julia). Services will be announced at a future date. Memorials will be given to Lutheran Family Services and Catholic Charities in honor of Arlene. Those of you who knew Arlene personally will probably remember her as a kind, tender, sweet, unpretentious person who cared for people, especially for the underprivileged. She loved the Lord.