Arlene Janice Reinertson

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, July 16, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church, Jesup, IA, with burial at Cedar Crest Cemetery, Jesup. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m.—7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021, at the White Funeral Home, 1315 Main Street, Jesup, IA, and for an hour before services Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup and to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at www.White-MtHope.com

Arlene was born August 16, 1929, in Buchanan County, IA, at Littleton, the daughter of Arley J. McGlaughlin and Edna M. (Fidler) McGlaughlin. At the age of six months she moved to Jesup with her family and has been a resident since. She graduated from Jesup High School with the class of 1946. On June 3, 1949, she was united in marriage to Richard Dale McCarty at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Richard preceded her in death on April 17, 1986. On September 3, 1988, Arlene married Leslie M. Reinertson at the First Presbyterian Church in Jesup. Arlene was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church and served on several church boards, sang in the choir and served as bookkeeper for many years. She was a member of the Eastern Star and had held offices in the organization as well. Arlene worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo a short time before working for Iowa Public Service and the Jesup Creamery. She then worked 25 years in the office for Farmers Mutual Telephone Company in Jesup before her retirement in 2003. She loved the Iowa Hawkeyes. She and Leslie traveled to many of the football bowl games over the years.