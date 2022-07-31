February 15, 1934-July 27, 2022

Arlene Janet Kalkwarf, age 88, of Parkersburg, Iowa, was born the daughter of Jake and Rena (Wiltfang) Meester on February 15, 1934, in Grundy County, Iowa. She attended rural school Beaver Township #2 in Grundy County and graduated Parkersburg High School in 1952. After graduation Arlene worked as the Superintendent’s secretary at the Parkersburg High School for five and half years.

On September 19, 1956, Arlene was united in marriage to Delbert Kalkwarf at Reformed Church of Stout in Stout, Iowa. After marriage the couple made their home on a farm northwest of Parkersburg where they raised their three children: Kevin, Kelli, and Kristi. On March 1, 2002, Delbert and Arlene moved to their current home in Parkersburg after retiring from farming for 46 years.

Arlene was a faithful member of Hope Reformed Church in Parkersburg, where she served as a Sunday School teacher. She also was a member of the Legion Auxiliary Post #285.

In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, flowers, crossword puzzles, embroidery, and going to the grandkids school and church events. During retirement she enjoyed golfing and spending winters in Florida.

Arlene passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital in Grundy Center, Iowa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Delbert Kalkwarf on September 2, 2021; one son, Kevin Kalkwarf; and her parents.

Arlene is survived by her two daughters, Kelli (Nick) Dix of Stout, Iowa and Kristi (Dave) Cleary of Parkersburg, Iowa; one daughter-in-law, Jill Kalkwarf of Parkersburg, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Erik (Megan) Kalkwarf, Amy Kalkwarf, Lon (Amanda) Dix, Kayla (Christopher) Schaefer, Reed (Ellie) Dix, Emily Dix, Landon Cleary, and Adyson Cleary; six great-grandchildren, Braxton and Isabella Kalkwarf, Mallory and Delaney Dix, and Lola and Anthony Dix; and three sisters, Arvilla Lien of Dilworth, Minnesota, Phyllis Meester of Roseville, Minnesota, and Verdell (Arlyn) Kleinwolterink of Orange City, Iowa.

Funeral Services will be 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Hoped Reformed Church with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, both in Parkersburg.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Parkersburg.

Memorials may be directed to the family.