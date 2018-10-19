GRUNDY CENTER — Arlene Joan Van Hauen, 84, of Grundy Center, died Wednesday, Oct. 17, at Arlington Place in Grundy Center.
She was born June 26, 1934, in Colfax Township, daughter of Henry and Trena (Meester) Van Hauen.
She graduated from Dike High School in 1952. Arlene worked as a grocery store clerk at a number of stores in Grundy Center, including Mamminga Food Market, Hooks Royal Blue Grocery Store and Manly Drug Store, from which she retired March 11, 2013. She was a life-long member of the Pleasant Valley Reformed Church in rural Holland; there she served as a Sunday school teacher for more than 30 years, a member of the ladies’ guilds and a choir member.
Survived by: her sister, Beverly (Paul) Meyer of Thornton, Colo.; a brother, Leland (Pat) Van Hauen of Parkersburg; her nephews, Terry (Trish) Freese of Dubuque and Steve (Sheila) Freese of Grundy Center; her great-nephews, Evan (Emily) Freese, Bryan Freese and Erik (Kaitlynn) Freese; her great-great nieces and nephews, Savanna, Kaylor, Bentley, Axel and Dylan; and a brother-in-law, Charles Freese.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Iva Dean Freese; a brother, Edward Lee Van Hauen in infancy; a great-niece, Sara Freese-Flynn; and a great-nephew, Dean Allan Freese.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 22, at Engelkes-Abels Funeral Home, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery, both in Grundy Center. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at the funeral home in Grundy Center.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be made at www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.
She was an active member of the GNB Bank’s Travel Club. Arlene loved music, especially gospel music and hymns. Her faith was important to her and she loved to read her Bible. Arlene’s true joy in life came from spending time with family and friends, especially those at Arlington Place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.