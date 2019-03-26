(1924-2019)
GLADBROOK — Arlene I. “Fuzzy” Goos, 94, of Gladbrook, died Sunday, March 24, at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook.
She was born April 2, 1924, in Black Hawk County, daughter of Marius and Rosesetta (Krumblinde) Hansen. She married Irwin “PeeWee” Goos on March 1, 1946, at Danish Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 2003.
She graduated from Teachers High School in 1942. She was a housewife and bookkeeper for Goos Implement for 25 years. Arlene was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, Peace Church Guild, former Sunday school treasurer, Women’s Club and American Legion Auxiliary No. 127.
Survived by: two sons, Mark (Linda) of Gladbrook and Gregg (Terri) of West Liberty; a daughter-in-law, Jackie of Garwin; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elva Thuesen of Cedar Falls; a brother, Don (Joell) Hansen of Cedar Falls; and a sister-in-law, Iris Hansen of Janesville.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her son, Stan; her infant daughter, Vickie; two grandsons in infancy; two sisters, Genevive Hinrichs and Vera Holm; and two brothers, Lyle and Leonard Hansen.
Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. until services at the church. Inurnment will be held in Maple Hill Cemetery at a later date. Gladbrook Chapel of Anderson Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Peace United Church of Christ and Gladbrook Community Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Arlene enjoyed reading, doing crafts, bird watching, Minnesota vacations, taking care of her dog, Katie, visiting with friends, and spending time with family.
