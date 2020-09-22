Arlene H. Reed

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1918-2020)

Arlene Henrietta Reed, 102, of Steamboat Rock, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Valley View Specialty Care in Eldora.

Funeral services for Arlene will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Eldora, with Pastor Aaron Hambleton officiating. Public visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at the Creps Abels Funeral Chapel located at 905 Edgington Ave, Eldora, IA. She will be laid to rest at the Radcliffe Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed in her name to her family. For further information or to send a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com. Creps Abels Funeral Home is caring for Arlene and her family.

Arlene Thompson was born on July 24, 1918 in Radcliffe, IA, the daughter of Henry and Ella (Fetter) Thompson. She was raised and educated in the Radcliffe School District, where she graduated from Radcliffe High school with the class of 1935. On February 22, 1939, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Ralph Henry Reed in Radcliffe.