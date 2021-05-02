October 8, 1926-April 30, 2021
HUDSON-Arlene G. Flickinger, 94, of NewAldaya Lifescapes, formerly of Hudson, died there Friday, April 30, 2021. She was born October 8, 1926, in Butler County, IA, daughter of Rolland E. and Sula E. Poe Turner. Arlene graduated from Waterloo Orange High School in 1943. She married Kenneth R. Flickinger on December 12, 1943, in Waterloo and together they farmed for 41 years until retiring in 1981. Kenneth died November 11, 2016.
Arlene was a member of the Hudson Sunshine Club for 50 years. She volunteered as a 4-H leader while the boys were growing up and a 4-H judge at the Black Hawk County Fair. She enjoyed spending her time doing needlework and reading mysteries.
Arlene is survived by her three sons, Tony (Cindy) Flickinger of Rockton‚ IL; Steven (Ellen) Flickinger of Cedar Falls; Jerry (Sue) Flickinger of Marion; nine grandchildren; and 11 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; a great grandson Turner Howell; four sisters, Ardith Card, Esther Thomas, Donna Schoch, and Doris Fleschner; and three brothers, Russell, Howard, and Warren Turner.
Memorial Services: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 5 at Locke Funeral Home in Waterloo with inurnment in Lincoln Township Cemetery in rural Black Hawk County. The family will greet friends for an hour before the services. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com for more.
