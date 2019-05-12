Arlene Boeding

(1933-2019)
NEW HAMPTON —- Arlene Theresa Boeding, 85 of New Hampton, died Friday, May 10, at New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born June 28, 1933, in New Hampton, daughter of Reynold and Adeline (Burgart) Ries. She graduated from North Washington High School in 1951. She married Donald Boeding on Oct. 12, 1953, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Washington.
The couple worked some years on a farm west of Lawler. In 1955, they bought their farm north of New Hampton. She also spent some time working at First National Bank in New Hampton. Arlene and Don retired from farming in 1999 and moved to town. She was a member of the 2x4 Card Club and Buzzin’ Dozen Card Club, and Holy Family Parish, where she served on the Parish Council, Rosary Society, and was a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of the League of Women Voters.
Survivors: her children, Patricia (Tom) Junko of Lawler, Ken (Sandy) Boeding of New Hampton, Connie (David) Potts of Hugo, Minn., Lynn (Dee) Boeding of New Hampton, David (Barb) Boeding of New Hampton, Kay (Roger) Thiemann of St. Johns, Fla., and Diane (Tom) Fitzgerald of New Hampton; 25 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; two brothers, Cletus (Doris) Ries of New Hampton and Merle (Shirley) Ries of Cedar Rapids; a sister-in-law, Marian Rouchka; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband on Sept. 30, 2018; her parents; a sister-in-law, Alice Papenheim; and two brothers-in-law, Chester Rouchka and Gene Papenheim.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, at Holy Family Parish in New Hampton with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Hugeback-Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory in New Hampton where there will be an 8 p.m. parish Scripture service; visitation continues an hour prior to Mass at the church.
Arlene loved music, farm animals, especially her horse named Jim, gardening, sewing, cooking, baking, and coffee group with friends. She looked forward to visits from her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had fond memories of family trips to Lake Osakis, Minn. Arlene and Don loved to travel.
