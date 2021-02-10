Arlene Alice Wrage passed away on February 8, 2021 at MercyOne. She was born in Traer, Iowa, September 4, 1935, the daughter of James and Lela (Poduska) Dostal. She graduated from Traer High School in 1953 and was then employed at the National Bank of Toledo for two years. On September 20, 1955, she married Lawrence H. Wrage. The couple farmed for 17 years in the Lincoln-Reinbeck community, moving to Traer in the spring of 1973. Arlene operated the Hi-Way Café in Traer for one and a half years, and closed it after the death of her husband, on January 4, 1977. Arlene was employed at the Farmers Elevator Co. in Traer for 16 years and also worked part time for 3 years at the Meskwaki Casino. She read rural electric meters for Grundy County REC for 30 years. In 1987, she became a vendor at the Farmers Market selling garden vegetables, and later added bakery to the market stand. Other activities she enjoyed were sewing, fishing, dancing and listening to Czech music, making many trips to Wisconsin polka dances where she had become acquainted with other widows when attended. Much spare time was spent with family. Arlene is survived by her children; Janice (Jerry) Schultz, Loren (Denise) Wrage, Karen (Lynn) Rohach, Patricia “Patty” (Tim) Callahan, Richard (Tina) Wrage, and DeeAnn (Doug) Appelgate; 15 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren plus one on the way. Preceded in death are Arlene’s parents, husband, Lawrence Wrage, and son, Dennis Wrage, and a sister and brother-in-law, Marjorie and Leonard Ruzicka. Private family services will be held. Memorials may be directed to the family. Overton Funeral Home in Traer is in charge of arrangements. 319-478-2775. Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com