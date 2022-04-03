Arlene Alice Heidemann

November 1, 1927-March 29, 2022

Arlene Alice Heidemann was born November 1, 1927 in Tripoli, Iowa: daughter of Herman and Marie (Oberheu) Banser. She married Milton Heidemann on April 4, 1959; he preceded her in death in 1998. Arlene and Milton farmed. She worked at Covenant Medical Center in housekeeping, then worked as a Senior Companion until her retirement. Arlene enjoyed gardening, birds, playing cards and Yahtzee. She loved her grandchildren and her best friend Isabelle Ames. Arlene was a member of St. Ansgar Lutheran Church.

Arlene passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home at the age of 94. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Ramez Rifai; daughter-in-law, Janeen Seehase; son-in-law, Vernon Haurum; brother, Lester Banser and two sisters, Erna Wille and Elda Boevers. Arlene is survived by children, Richard (Linda) Seehase of Waukee, Ronald (Jacque) Seehase of Waterloo, Roger (Jane) Seehase of Cedar Falls, Sharon Haurum of Waterloo, Robert Heidemann of Waterloo and Mike Heidemann of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and great-great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Visitation: Monday, April 4, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, 965 Home Plaza, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Services: Monday, April 4, 2022 at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories at 12:00 pm

Burial at Garden of Memories

Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com