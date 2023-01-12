Arlen Richard Brickman

June 20, 1930-January 9, 2023

WAVERLY-Arlen Richard Brickman, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on January 9, 2023, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly from complications of COVID pneumonia.

Arlen was born on June 20, 1930, to Fred and Bertha (Fink) Brickman at their rural Fairbank home.

In 1948, Arlen met the love of his life, Donna Reinking, and they were married on January 20, 1952. They lived in Waterloo for several years before purchasing eighty acres east of Readlyn where they farmed until 1981. Arlen and Donna raised two children: Richard and Rebecca.

Arlen is survived by his wife Donna, of almost 71 years; daughter Becky (Richard) McBurney of rural Clarksville; four grandchildren, Sheena (Ed) Hargus of Oak Lawn, IL, Kristina McBurney of Waterloo, Katelyn McBurney of Des Moines and Jordan Brickman of Las Vegas, NV; and two great-grandsons Liam and Hudson Hargus, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son Richard Brickman; five brothers and spouses, Harold (Arlene) Brickman, Clarence (Helene) Brickman, Edgar (Annetta) Brickman, Wilbert Brickman, Raymond (Dorothy) Brickman, and four sisters and their spouses, Wilma (Arnold) Rueber, Viola (Elmer) Lenius, Frances (Kenneth) Sievers, and Evelyn (Edwin) Diercks.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Home Chapel in Waverly, with visitation one hour before. A private burial will take place later that day at the St. Paul Cemetery in Readlyn. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church/Community Lutheran School, Readlyn, or St. Croix Hospice. The service will be livestreamed on the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home Facebook page.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187